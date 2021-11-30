East Windsor man charged with recording sexual abuse of a minor

Officials said law enforcement began investigating Roman after Yahoo! reported Roman’s email account was transmitting images of child sexual abuse.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Federal authorities have charged an East Windsor man with recording the sexual abuse of minors and other child exploitation offenses.

Mark Roman, 53, was charged with the production of child pornography and the transportation of child pornography.

Officials said law enforcement began investigating Roman after Yahoo! reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that Roman’s email account was transmitting images of child sexual abuse. Investigators found that Roman’s email account also contained voyeuristic images and videos of naked children that appeared to be homemade.

On November 2, the Connecticut State Police and East Windsor Police Department executed a state search warrant at Roman’s home and seized Roman’s iPhone, laptop, and computer storage devices.

"Preliminary analysis of the seized items has revealed approximately 3,000 images and videos of child pornography, including images and videos of Roman sexually abusing a girl who was between the ages of six and eight, and numerous voyeuristic videos that Roman secretly took of the minor victim and another minor female who was between the ages of two and four," officials said in a statement.

Production of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 15 years and a maximum term of imprisonment of 30 years, and the charge of transportation of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of five years and a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

To report cases of child exploitation, please visit www.cybertipline.com.

