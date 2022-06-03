East Windsor pedestrian dies from injuries in crash; driver told police he was texting at time of crash

Jesse Pincince, 37, of Ellington, was charged with reckless driving, negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, second-degree manslaughter

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — A pedestrian struck by a vehicle died from their injuries, police said Monday as they announced the arrest of the driver.

Jesse Pincince, 37, of Ellington, is facing multiple charges, including negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and second-degree manslaughter after he hit a pedestrian Sunday afternoon. Police said Pincince admitted he was texting while driving and didn't see the pedestrian walking on the side of the road.

Police said the pedestrian, who has not been identified, has died from their injuries.

Officers responded to the scene of the crash at 150 North Road around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. They said they had numerous reports of a vehicle operating erratically on Interstate 91 before the crash.

Callers told dispatchers the vehicle had exited I-91 at Exit 45 and traveled east to Bridge Street. Police said the vehicle was reported to have run the red light at Bridge and Prospect Hill Road just before hitting the pedestrian.

Pincince told police that he had been sending and receiving text messages while driving and had not seen the pedestrian walking on the side of the road.

