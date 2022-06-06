Hamden teenager's death was 'targeted', suspect arrested: Police

Elijah Gomez, 15, was shot and killed on May 9 while walking home from school.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A suspect in the murder of 15-year-old Elijah Gomez last month was arrested and is being held on a $1 million bond, police announced Monday.

Jenigh Ward, 18 of Hamden, was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and carrying a pistol without a permit. He will appear in court on June 13.

The case is still being investigated and police said Gomez was targeted.

The teen's death has had a profound impact on his family and the community, said Mayor Lauren Garrett.

Gomez, 15, of New Haven, was fatally shot and killed on May 9 in Hamden, while walking home from school. The teen, who officials said was well-liked, was a high school freshman and just celebrated a birthday a week earlier.

Police were called to the Farmington Canal Linear Park, near Treadwell Street, on a report of a shooting at around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a gunshot victim on the canal line. First responders attempted life resuscitation efforts but were unsuccessful.

