State Police investigate Ellington armed home invasion.

ELLINGTON, Conn. — Police are investigating a home invasion in Ellington where suspects took money and jewelery.

Police said early Saturday around 4 am, Troop C - Tolland received a report of an incident on Windermere Village Road, in Ellington. State police said in a release, "The residents of the address reported that 3 Hispanic males, wearing all black clothing, had forced entry into the home and tied up the residents."

One of the men allegedly pointed a firearm at the head of one of the residents and demanded money. No injuries were reported.

This is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Eastern District Major Crime Tip Line at 860-896-3230.

