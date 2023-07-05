'Emotional toll' | Rep. Maryam Khan speaks out after violent attack in Hartford

Khan says she sustained multiple physical injuries and has been emotional for her and her family, who saw the attack.

HARTFORD, Conn. — State Rep. Maryam Khan said she was left with physical injuries and has been emotionally scarred after she was violently attacked on June 28 outside the Xl Center in Hartford.

The press release sent out on Wednesday was the first time Khan addressed the attack that occurred when she was attending Eid al-Adha prayer services at the XL Center.

The incident happened at 11:05 a.m. om June 28, when Hartford police said they were called to 225 Trumbull Street. in the area of the XL Center on a report of a male who assaulted a female. When they got there, officers found the suspect being detained by bystanders at the intersection of Trumbull Street and Chapel Street North.

In her statement, Khan says:

"On Wednesday, June 28th at approximately 11:05 a.m., I experienced an attempted sexual assault and violent physical assault. I have sustained multiple physical injuries and it has taken an emotional toll on me and my family and children – who witnessed the attack and were in harm's way.

I am immensely grateful to the courageous men who came to my aid and helped apprehend the attacker until the police arrived. Their courage and tenacity in those moments helped to save my life, the lives of my children and many other Muslim women and children that were still inside the XL Center. I am on a long journey of physical and emotional healing and I ask for your grace during this time."

I remain concerned about the lack of security at one of the largest Muslim gatherings on the day of Eid in Hartford. I appreciate all those who have reached out and sent messages to me of their unwavering support.

Police said the suspect approached Khan and began to make unwanted advances.

The suspect also tried to prevent her from leaving and assaulted Khan. The suspect then fled on foot and was chased by bystanders, police said.

Khan said she will speak more about how the attack affected her on Thursday.

---

