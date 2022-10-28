Enfield man threatened, yelled slurs at high school athlete walking in neighborhood for fundraiser: Police

While going door to door, one of the teens was threatened and racial slurs were said to him, the football coach told police.

ENFIELD, Conn. — An Enfield man is accused of yelling racial slurs and threatening a high school football player who was canvassing the neighborhood for his team's fundraiser over the summer.

Police were initially called to Haynes Street on Aug. 13 for a report of three teenagers walking around the neighborhood with a small red car following them. On the way to the scene, dispatch told police that someone on that street had threatened to shoot one of the teens.

Upon arrival, police spoke to the Enfield High School football coach, who told officers that his players were going door to door for a team fundraiser while wearing their football jerseys.

While going door to door, one of the teens, a 14-year-old who is Black, was threatened and racial slurs were hurled at him, the coach told police.

Christopher Oliver, 22, a resident in the neighborhood, saw the teenager walk near a truck parked in his home's driveway, police said. Oliver told police he shouted at the teen to get off of his property, using a racial slur multiple times.

Once Oliver started shouting at the teenager, the 14-year-old started walking toward the red car with his hands up, according to police.

Oliver also threatened to shoot the teen, the victim told police. Oliver stated to the police, "I did say it, but I don't own any guns."

Police determined that the driver of the red car following the teens was the older brother of the 14-year-old victim.

Oliver was arrested this week and was charged with breach of peace and intimidation based on bigotry or bias.





