The theft happened on Windsor Street in the Thompsonville section of town.

ENFIELD, Conn. — Do you know who this person is?

Enfield police are looking for this individual after they were caught on a ring doorbell taking packages from a porch yesterday. The theft happened on Windsor Street in the Thompsonville section of town.

Anyone who may know who they are is asked to contact Officer Fillmore at 860-763-6400 ext 1345 or email at JFillmore@enfield.org.