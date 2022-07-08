5 Enfield residents federally indicted for trafficking drugs

It was believed the organization was trafficking cocaine and heroin and had ties to a Mexican drug cartel.

ENFIELD, Conn. — Five Enfield residents, who are believed to have ties with a Mexican drug cartel, were federally indicted for trafficking drugs, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut announced Friday.

Investigations started in October 2021, which got the Drug Enforcement Administration's Hartford Task Force involved. Investigators looked into a drug trafficking organization operating in both Enfield and Springfield, Mass. It was believed the organization was trafficking cocaine and heroin.

Arrests were made this past May and June, and the five Enfield residents face at least one charge related to conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, controlled substances, officials said. The suspects are currently detained.

Sergio Horta-Molina , 46

46 Octavio Razon-Mejia, also known as “Pachas,” 36

Carlos Gutierrez-Fernandez, also known as “Shaggy,” 38

Juan Sanchez-Razon, also known as “Juanito,” 27

Guillermo Capetillo-Cervantes, 34

Sanchez-Razon and Capetillo-Cervantes faced a U.S. judge Thursday and entered not guilty pleas.

Investigations revealed Horta-Molina would arrange shipments to Connecticut and would then distribute the drugs to other members of the organization would sell the drugs to street-level traffickers and drug customers, federal officials said.

Horta-Molina has faced previous charges for previous offenses, including a federal conviction out of New Jersey for conspiring to distribute drugs.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.