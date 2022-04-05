Enfield man faces arson charge after January house fire

Christopher Colbert was arrested on nine total arrest warrants, including arson, in connection to the fire at a home on Montano Drive that happened in January.

ENFIELD, Conn. — An Enfield man is facing charges from several arrest warrants following his arrest Tuesday, including one for allegedly intentionally setting a house on fire.

Christopher Colbert, 40, was arrested on nine total arrest warrants, including Arson in connection to the fire at a home on Montano Drive that happened Jan. 24.

Neighbors told FOX61 in February that the home on Montano Drive was not the only one allegedly set on fire intentionally. A home on Dover Road, just a minute away from Montano, was believed to be intentionally set on fire in the middle of the night on Feb. 15. It is not clear if Colbert is involved in the Dover house fire.

On a separate warrant, police charged Colbert with improper use of a marker plate, evading responsibility and tampering with evidence. He is also facing two counts of failure to appear in the first degree and five counts of failure to appear in the second degree.

The bonds were set to a total of $805,000 and he was ordered to appear in court Tuesday.

