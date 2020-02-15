Enfield fugitive caught by police in Virgin Island

The suspect had been on the run since 2011

ENFIELD, Conn. — A man wanted by Enfield police since 2011 was arrested in the US Virgin Island on February 13.

Police said that Gerald Jessop was initially arrested in 2009. He was charged with sexual assault in the first degree and risk of injury to a minor. He was convicted of both charges in 2011.

While out on bond, Jessop failed to show up to court. Police learned that he fled to the US Virgin Islands and assumed a new identity.

The Enfield police department and Hartford State's Attorney office worked with the state department to eventually capture Jessop. He was taken into custody by Saint Vincent and Grenadines authorities. He was charged with failure to appear in the first degree.