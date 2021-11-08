Granddaughter of Enfield homicide victim charged with murder

Maryrose Riach and James Bell were found Sunday evening as Enfield police conducted a welfare check.

ENFIELD, Conn. — A 22-year-old woman was charged with murder after the homicide of her grandmother and another man last weekend, Enfield police said Wednesday.

Police had conducted a welfare check on 72-year-old Maryrose Riach and 63-year-old James Bell on Sunday evening after their downstairs neighbor heard one of the victims calling for help.

Riach's granddaughter Harlee Swols was arrested. At the time she was charged with violating a protective order.

According to the arrest affidavit, when Enfield police arrived at the apartment, they found one of the windows on the second-floor apartment porch broken. When they got inside, police said they found Swols inside with blood on her.

Officers found Riach on the ground and suffering from multiple stab wounds. Bell was found in another room, also with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Riach was rushed to Baystate Medical Center where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

At the time of her arrest, Riach had a protective order against Swols from July when she was charged with breach of peace and assault of an elderly person. Additional details about the case were not immediately available.

In court on Monday, a judge put Swols on a mental health watch and lowered her bond to $1 million for the violation of the protective order. She also has a $2 million bond issued for the murder charge.

