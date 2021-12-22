Enfield man allegedly robs bank with bomb threat: police

There was no evidence of explosive materials in the bank and there were no reported injuries, police said.

ENFIELD, Conn. — An Enfield man is facing robbery and threatening charges after allegedly robbing a bank and announcing a bomb threat in that bank.

At 9:17 a.m. Wednesday, an employee at Chase Bank on 50 Hazard Avenue called police to report a robbery at the bank, police said. The 911 caller told police the suspect said he had a bomb.

Police responded and set up a perimeter in the area. The suspect was found a short time later at the back of the ShopRite, where police detained him and found him carrying a large sum of money.

There was no evidence of explosive materials in the bank and there were no reported injuries, police said.

Police arrested Anthony Daglio, 40, and he was charged with robbery, larceny, and threatening. Bond was set at $250,000 and Daglio is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

