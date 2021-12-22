x
Crime

Enfield man allegedly robs bank with bomb threat: police

There was no evidence of explosive materials in the bank and there were no reported injuries, police said.

ENFIELD, Conn. — An Enfield man is facing robbery and threatening charges after allegedly robbing a bank and announcing a bomb threat in that bank.

At 9:17 a.m. Wednesday, an employee at Chase Bank on 50 Hazard Avenue called police to report a robbery at the bank, police said. The 911 caller told police the suspect said he had a bomb.

Police responded and set up a perimeter in the area. The suspect was found a short time later at the back of the ShopRite, where police detained him and found him carrying a large sum of money.

Credit: Enfield police
Anthony Daglio, 40, of Enfield.

Police arrested Anthony Daglio, 40, and he was charged with robbery, larceny, and threatening. Bond was set at $250,000 and Daglio is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

