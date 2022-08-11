Enfield police continue to investigate town green homicide

The victim, 55-year-old Christopher Kennedy was a member of the town's homeless community.

ENFIELD, Conn. — Enfield police continue to investigate a homicide that happened just feet away from the town hall.

55-year-old Christopher Kennedy was found dead inside the gazebo on the town green.

"Mr. Kennedy was a regular here he was at the soup kitchen almost every night for dinner. This is a very tight knit homeless community so everyone pretty much knew each other," said Maya Nicole Matthews, executive director of Enfield Loaves and Fishes.

Enfield Loaves and Fishes serves many people who are a part of the town's homeless community. Kennedy, was someone the executive director says she knew well.

"He had his good days and his bad days. On his good days he was very pleasant he was a very intelligent man, I spoke with him often. And you know he was struggling so he was doing the best that he could," Matthews said.

The investigation into his death is ongoing but Enfield police have ruled it a homicide. Officials said police are following strong leads.

"I do believe that some of the information they garnered early in the morning from the people that they're dealing with on their foot patrols led us to some of the discussions that are happening now about how this case is developing," said town manager Ellen Zoppo-Sassu.

She said it's not uncommon for those who are homeless to use the gazebo as a place to charge their phones, and there's never been an issue.

"It's a really unfortunate situation. You don't want to see it happen in any town. I have found in my short time here that Enfield is a very compassionate community and there has been a lot of concern and sadness over this in the last 48 hours," Zoppo-Sassu said.

For those who knew Kennedy, the soup kitchen has been offering counseling services and will continue to do so for the rest of the week.

"To provide support to the members of this community who all knew him well," Matthews said.

The investigation is still active and anyone who might know something about what happened should call Enfield police.

