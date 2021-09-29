Enfield police looking for suspect who nearly hit officers trying to flee

Police are looking for the suspect of a grey Honda CRV with Connecticut license plates AW64774.

ENFIELD, Conn. — It was a close call for Enfield police officers on Sunday when they were responding to an attempted larceny and criminal trespass complaint at Enfield Square around 1 p.m.

Officers attempting to interact with and identify the suspect were nearly run over as he tried to flee. The whole interaction was caught on their body cameras.

“It was a very unfortunate situation and we’re very grateful that our officers were not seriously injured," said Chief Alaric Fox with the Enfield Police Department.

Police said a man attempted to steal a whole shopping cart full of items from Target, but when employees saw him, he stopped. That's when they called 911.

When police arrived, they saw who they say is the suspect sitting in a car in the parking lot. Things escalated when they approached him.

Officers tried to get the suspect out of the car, worried he might have a weapon. Instead, he drove off, hitting a police cruiser and barely missing an officer as he fled.

“Two were struck by the open door and the one officer that was to the front was literally behind her vehicle as it was being pushed forward," Fox said.

After the incident, police got in their cars and a chase ensued. But they called the chase off once they got to Interstate 91 because it became too much of a risk to the public, with the suspect driving recklessly.

“We have leads we are investigating,” Fox said. “We’re certainly interested in any public information.”

Police posted the images and video on Facebook, hoping they can catch the suspect and the car he was driving. It’s a gray Honda CRV with Connecticut plates AW64774.

Fox said Enfield Square isn't a problem area, but this all serves as a reminder about situational awareness.

“Nobody wants to live life with that degree of fear,” he said. “But certainly a situational awareness for you, your loved ones, your friends, your family, snd the public, in general, is a good way to conduct oneself.”

Anyone with information regarding the suspect, or the suspect vehicle, is requested to contact the Enfield Police Department Front Desk at 860-763-8911.

Julia LeBlanc is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jleblanc@fox61.com Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.