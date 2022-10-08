2 separate crashes caused by same car on I-691 in Meriden leads to DUI charge: Troopers

No injuries were reported in either incident.

MERIDEN, Conn. — An Essex man is facing DUI charges after being involved in a series of car crashes on Interstate 691 in Meriden on Thursday evening.

Connecticut state police got reports of a 2000 Saturn sedan being involved in at least two separate crashes on I-691.

The first crash happened near Exit 4 of I-691 west in Meriden, where the Saturn hit a Mitsubishi Eclipse multiple times and drove off, according to state police.

The other crash happened near Exit 7 of I-691 east in Meriden, where the Saturn rear-ended a Hyundai Elantra, state police said.

Troopers said no injuries were reported in either incident.

State police later found the Saturn at the Exit 12 off-ramp on I-691 east. The driver, Nicholas Klomp, 22, was showing signs of intoxication and failed a field sobriety test, troopers said.

Klomp was taken into custody. He is facing charges of operating under the influence, evading responsibility and failure to drive a reasonable distance apart.

He was released on a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 28.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.