Ex-nursing home owner gets 2 1/2 years for stealing benefits

Stern acknowledged the improper diversion of funds through his lawyers.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A former Bridgeport nursing home operator has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison for stealing millions of dollars of employees’ benefits.

Chaim Stern was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in New Haven after pleading guilty to embezzlement and tax offenses last year.

The 72-year-old Stern owned nursing homes in Bridgeport and Waterbury. Stern acknowledged the improper diversion of funds through his lawyers. He claimed that he directed most of the money to investments that he hoped would generate income that he could use to save the nursing home business.

He has already paid $4.9 million in restitution and owes more to victims and the IRS.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.