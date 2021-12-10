3 of 5 ex-utility officials guilty of theft in lavish trips

Trips had been arranged by the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative for dozens of top staff, board members, family members and others from 2013 - 2016

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Five former utility officials have been found not guilty on a charge of conspiracy stemming from lavish trips they took to the Kentucky Derby and a luxury golf resort. But the same federal jury on Friday found three guilty of theft in the case.

The trips had been arranged by the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative for dozens of top staff, board members, family members and others from 2013 to 2016.

Prosecutors said money used for the trips came from a special account that was intended to be returned to municipalities as rate-stabilization funds.

The costs for the trips totaled more than $800,000, which included travel expenses, private chartered airfare, first-class hotel accommodations, meals, tickets to sporting events, golf fees, souvenirs and gifts.

The defendants claimed they were allowed to use the money for retreats.

At sentencing, the three found guilty will face a maximum of 10 years in prison. A sentencing date was not scheduled.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.