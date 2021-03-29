EXCLUSIVE: Police say attempted car thefts in several towns may be connected

The COVID-19 quarantine has sparked a year of larceny-related thefts across Connecticut.

CHESTER, Connecticut — State police are searching for some brazen teens who shot at a man in his own driveway while trying to rob him and steal his car. Police say the incident might be connected to other vehicle thefts in the area.

"It all happened in a matter of 60 seconds," said a Haddam business owner who saw the teens on his property. "We saw the vehicle driving around the property. Appeared to be casing the joint."

At the request of the owner, FOX61 News is not revealing his name or location — but the incident happened on Sunday, around 4 a.m.

Under the cover of darkness, a car with at least four people inside pulled up.

"Ran over to the vehicles and checked the door handles. Vehicles were both locked and the two ran back to their vehicles and sped out of here," the business owner said.

One person stayed behind in the backseat along with the driver for a quick getaway. The owner, who was watching it all play out from his window was thinking about confronting them.

"I was definitely thinking about it. I was definitely thinking about it," he said.

It’s a good thing he didn’t. Because just after 4 a.m., about eight minutes down the road, police believe that same sedan full of teens rolled up on a homeowner on Goose Hill Road in Chester. They tried to rob him, steal his vehicle, and shot at him.

"Well, I was shocked. Really shocked. I’m so glad that that man is okay," said neighbor Marie Shumbo.

State Police Major Crimes is handling the investigation which spans Chester, Haddam, Guilford and Westbrook.

"They may have hit a couple of other places in Westbrook yesterday," explained Sgt. Christine Jeltema of the Connecticut State Police.

Police say people should never confront a suspect.

"Approaching someone who is trying to do you harm is a scary and dangerous thing because you don’t know if they have a gun or a knife or a pole behind their back," Nathaniel Hasme of Meriden told FOX61 News.

The COVID-19 quarantine has sparked a year of larceny-related thefts across Connecticut.

"We’ve seen videos too at gas stations where a car will pull up next to a car and somebody from the passenger's side will get out and get into a vehicle very quickly within seconds and drive away," Jeltema said.

Police say usually car thieves go after easy targets.

"We want people to lock their cars and bring all their valuables inside," Jeltema added.



Police are searching for a white or silver four-door sedan.

"I hope that they get arrested and put into jail," added Shumbo.

But that’s part of the problem. Many people say the laws on juvenile car thefts aren’t strong enough. And teens know that Connecticut law doesn’t even allow a police officer who witnesses a vehicle theft to engage in a pursuit.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.