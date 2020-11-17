Expert speaks on Plymouth mom's unstable mental health

FOX61 spoke to Dr. Laura Saunders, a psychologist at the Hartford Healthcare Institute of Living. A mother is accused of shooting her 2 children, killing one of them

PLYMOUTH, Connecticut — The arrest warrant of a mother accused of killing her 15-year-old and critically injuring her 7-year-old painted a picture of a mental illness that got worse because of COVID-19.

Bell, 43, of Plymouth has been charged with special circumstances and attempted murder.

According to State Police, the children's father told officers she had become depressed when her sister passed away in 2013. He told police Bell was placed on medication, but she lied about taking it.

FOX61 spoke to Dr. Laura Saunders, a psychologist at the Hartford Healthcare Institute of Living who said many times for people who have a mental illness, taking medication is a reminder they are viewed as different.

"Psychiatrists or nurse practitioners prescribe medications based on a particular individual's symptom. It's meant to lessen the negative effects of their symptoms. However, sometimes when we lessen the negative effect of someone's symptoms, it still has side effects and sometimes it's different side effect profiles that cause non-compliance with medication," said Dr. Saunders.

The father also told police he believed the pandemic played a big part in Bell's behavior that was already spiraling out of control.

Dr. Saunders pointed to being cooped up at home can make a person feel very restricted.

"In terms of financial strain and overall feeling like there's no way to escape so these are very serious social factors that are having impacts on families and family systems," added Dr. Saunders.

Mayor David Merchant said he had been in touch with the first responders that walked into the home Friday night.

"The mental state that she was in when that happened, you have no idea, nobody has any idea of what your state of mind is at that point and I feel very bad for her. She's going to have to live with this for the rest of her life," said Mayor Merchant of the Town of Plymouth.