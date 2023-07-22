Facebook Marketplace sale turns into armed robbery: East Hartford police

It happened in front of the Subway on Ellington Road on Friday night.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A victim and friends trying to complete a Facebook Marketplace transaction ended up getting cornered and robbed at gunpoint Friday night, according to East Hartford police.

It happened in front of the Subway on Ellington Road, according to police.

A female victim had arranged to sell rims on Facebook Marketplace, according to police. When the victim arrived at the Subway, she and her friends ended up boxed in by three vehicles, police said.

Several suspects displayed handguns and they stole cash, the rims, cell phone and jewelry, police said. It is not known how many suspects are involved.

No one was injured.

No arrests have been made at this time, and police are investigating this armed robbery.

