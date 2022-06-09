Facebook post identifies house burglary suspect in Norfolk: Troopers

The homeowners posted to Facebook about the incident, which troopers said helped in finding the suspect.

LITCHFIELD, Conn. — A Facebook post from homeowners of a burglarized home in Norfolk led to the arrest of the suspect, according to Connecticut State Police.

State troopers were dispatched to an address in Norfolk just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an active burglary.

The suspect used a crowbar and hammer to pry open the kitchen window, troopers said. The suspect then went down the hallway and into the garage, the homeowner's Ring footage revealed. Investigators found the tools the suspect brought inside the garage.

The homeowners posted to Facebook about the incident, which troopers said helped in identifying an individual found in the area carrying a backpack that day around 9 a.m.

State police found the suspect, identified as Dylan Fellows, 33, of Hillsdale, New York, walking north along Route 272 in Norfolk. They arrested Fellows and charged him with home invasion, burglary, and criminal mischief.

Bond was set to $500,000 and Fellows was ordered to appear in court Thursday.

