Easton man arrested in Fairfield fatal hit-and-run charged with manslaughter

The crash killed 32-year-old Marileidy Morel Araujo of Matamoras, Pennsylvania, who was visiting family. A 22-year-old was arrested in connection with the crash.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — A man arrested in connection with the death of a 32-year-old Pennsylvania woman is now being charged with manslaughter.

Marileidy Morel Araujo, 32, of Matamoras, Pennsylvania was visiting family in the area when she was struck and killed in the area of 2000 Redding Road while walking her dog on July 4, 2020. The vehicle that hit her, which police initially believed to be a Jeep Wrangler, fled the area.

At the time, police said surveillance video from the area of Redding Road and other cameras throughout Fairfield and nearby Easton showed that it was a White Dodge Ram pick-up truck with an American flag affixed to the rear bumper that may have hit Araujo.

A few days after, Declan Kot, 22, of Easton, was taken into police custody on charges relating to the incident. He was the driver of the suspected white truck.

Kot, who was a volunteer firefighter at the time of the incident, pled not guilty on July 15, 2020, to both counts of tampering with physical evidence and evading responsibility in operating a motor vehicle resulting in death.

However, Kot is now being charged with manslaughter in the second degree.

An arrest warrant obtained by FOX61 News detailed that Kot told police he had been drinking at Black Rock in Bridgeport earlier in the day.

He claimed that he saw the victim, heard a loud bang that scared him, but ultimately thought he hit a tree branch. He later learned that a woman had been killed by a hit-and-run driver in Fairfield.

According to the document, Kot admitted to replacing the side mirror of his truck a few days after the incident.

