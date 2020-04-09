Fairfield police cruiser hit by suspected drunk driver

Police say the crash happened on Old Post Road near South Benson Road. The officer involved was not injured.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — A 30-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after crashing her car into a police cruiser, according to police.

The Fairfield Police Emergency Communications Center received a radio call from an officer on the road saying he had just been hit by a car on Old Post Road near South Benson Road. Police say the car crossed over the double yellow while traveling east on Old Post Road. This caused the officer to maneuver his car out of the way and was sideswiped. The officer was not injured in the crash.

The car continued to travel after the crash and was pulled over a few hundred yards away.

The 30-year-old woman from Norwalk, later identified as Erin Daley, was not injured in the crash. She was charged with driving under the influence, evading responsibility, and failure to maintain proper lane. Police say a test at headquarters revealed Daly had nearly three times the legal limit.