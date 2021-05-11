Fairfield Warde High School student arrested over racist Snapchat post

An image was posted on the social media platform Snapchat, which included a racial slur.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Police have arrested a Fairfield high school student in connection with an alleged racist Snapchat post.

Last Friday, police were called to investigate an incident involving a student at a Fairfield Warde High School after an image was posted on the social media platform Snapchat, which included a racial slur. The derogatory text on the image was directed toward a Black classmate who was also in the photograph.

The Fairfield Warde head principal put out a statement stating the incident involved Warde Students.

Police and school officials investigated the incident and a 16-year-old male was arrested and charged with Ridicule on Account of Creed, Religion, Color, Denomination, Nationality or Race and Breach of Peace in the 2nd Degree.

The parents of the respective students involved have been notified of the incident.

