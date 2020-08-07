Fairfield police seek to obtain arrest warrant for suspect in connection with deadly hit and run crash

The crash killed 32-year-old Marileidy Morel Araujo, who was visiting family.

FAIRFIELD, Connecticut — Police have identified a suspect vehicle and its driver in connection with a hit and run crash that left one New Jersey woman dead.

According to the Fairfield Police Department's Facebook, the car that was believed to hit 32-year-old Marileidy Morel Araujo, was not a Jeep Wrangler. An initial witness told police it was a jeep.

The vehicle is question is believed to be a much larger vehicle. Surveillance video from the area of Redding Road and other cameras throughout Fairfield and Easton show a White Dodge Ram pick-up truck as the suspect vehicle.

Police were able to locate the truck and the driver Tuesday evening. An arrest warrant will be requested to be issued by Superior Court.