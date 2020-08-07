x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

crime

Fairfield police seek to obtain arrest warrant for suspect in connection with deadly hit and run crash

The crash killed 32-year-old Marileidy Morel Araujo, who was visiting family.
Credit: Marileidy Morel/Facebook & FOX61

FAIRFIELD, Connecticut — Police have identified a suspect vehicle and its driver in connection with a hit and run crash that left one New Jersey woman dead. 

According to the Fairfield Police Department's Facebook, the car that was believed to hit 32-year-old Marileidy Morel Araujo, was not a Jeep Wrangler. An initial witness told police it was a jeep. 

The vehicle is question is believed to be a much larger vehicle. Surveillance video from the area of Redding Road and other cameras throughout Fairfield and Easton show a White Dodge Ram pick-up truck as the suspect vehicle. 

Police were able to locate the truck and the driver Tuesday evening. An arrest warrant will be requested to be issued by Superior Court. 

A complete update on the investigation is expected to be released July 8. 

Post by FPDCT.

RELATED: Fairfield police looking for car that struck and killed a woman walking her dog

RELATED: Victim in fatal Fairfield crash identified