Viral video shows customer yelling racist comments at employees, throwing drink; Fairfield man arrested

Police said the man was yelling at them and demanding to know who had made the smoothie, which he said contained peanuts, causing his child’s allergic reaction.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — A Fairfield man seen in a now-viral video throwing a drink at employees of a local smoothie shop and yelling racist comments has been arrested, police confirmed Sunday.

The video, recorded by an employee at a Robeks, located at 2061 Black Rock Turnpike, went viral Saturday night. It showed a man confronting employees and yelling at them.

He demanded who made the smoothie, and when employees could not tell him, the man became mad, yelling at employees and using a number of expletives. At one point, he is seen throwing a drink at an employee. He can also be heard making comments toward an employee referencing their immigration status.

The video, taken by one of the employees, was posted on TikTok and quickly went viral.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

@cjjbreezy raise awareness. he was saying racist slurs and screaming at my coworker a minute before i started recording. if anyone sees in in fairfield pls send a message ♬ original sound - c breezy

Police said Sunday they received numerous calls from employees from the shop around 2:26 p.m. on Saturday. The employees said a customer was throwing things, yelling at employees, and refusing to leave.

They said about an hour and 15 minutes earlier, the man - identified as James Iannazzo, 48, of Fairfield - had purchased a drink at Robeks and left the store without incident.

Sometime later, around 1:39 p.m., a 911 call was made by Iannazzo requesting an EMS response to his home for a child suffering from an allergic reaction. The child was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to police, Iannazzo returned to the smoothie shop and the incident escalated after making his demands. He claimed that the smoothie he purchased contained peanuts, causing his child’s allergic reaction.

Employees told Iannzzo to leave multiple times but he remained inside the shop and continued to yell insults at the employees. Police said the man attempted to open a locked door that led to an “Employees Only” area where the employees were behind the counter.

Police said Iannazzo left the store before police arrived. After he was identified, he turned himself in to authorities telling officers that he was upset about his son having a severe allergic reaction and he went back to the store as a result.

According to police, employees reported that Iannazzo never told them about the peanut allergy but had only requested that there be no peanut butter in his drink.

Iannazzo was arrested and charged with Intimidation Based on Bigotry or Bias in the Second Degree, Breach of Peace in the Second Degree and Criminal Trespass in the First Degree. He was issued a court appearance date of February 7 at Bridgeport Superior Court.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

