Fairfield school and store vandalized with anti-Biden graffiti

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — A Fairfield school and store were found graffitied Wednesday with anti-Joe Biden rhetoric.
Police say a Fairfield Board of Education employee told them a sidewalk on McKinley Elementary School had been spray-painted with the phrase "United States of China." The same phrase was also found by officers spray-painted on a snowbank in the back of the school's parking lot.
Before Police arrived, Fairfield Public Schools Security and Facilities workers had removed more words spray-painted on the sidewalk that read, "Biden for socialism."
Police found later Wednesday evening more spray paint at various locations on the TJ MAXX building in town. Police say the messages were similar to the ones found at the school. The two locations are close to each other.
Officers said they are working to identifying the people responsible and said in part, "The Fairfield Police Department understands that this incident has caused a great deal of alarm and varying levels of concern for many living within our community and with that in mind police have been working diligently to identify the responsible individual(s)."
State Senator Tony Hwang responded to the vandalism by releasing a statement saying he is upset and this has no place in a school:
"I am emotionally upset and strongly reacting to the vandalism and hate graffiti statement on politics and the insinuation of racial bias against Chinese Americans that appeared today at an elementary school in Fairfield. These cowardly racist and political-themed messages were written on the sidewalk of a school intended for parents/caregivers and students to see was abhorrent. And to place it onto the property of a nationally recognized school known for its diversity of race, religion and ethnicity adds to the potency of the intended hate message. There is no place on any school campus for the invoking of incendiary messages against any person, race, religion, orientation, disability or ability, or any difference in political thought. As a state senator, I proudly played an integral role in the introduction of the strongest anti-hate legislation Connecticut has seen to date, and I will continue to be an advocate for all Connecticut residents without exception. We are at a pivotal time in our town, state and country. I am imploring each and every resident to work toward the common goals of respect, repair and unity. There will be no tolerance of any form of hate, vandalism or violence in our state and it is my hope that the Fairfield Police Department takes this act seriously, and prosecutes the vandals to the fullest extent of the law.”