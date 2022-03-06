Fairfield student arrested in case of threats made to classmates

Police said several students received a threatening text message from an unknown number.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Fairfield Police have arrested a Fairfield Ludlowe High School juvenile after they said the student made threats to classmates.

On Friday, police and school safety officers, arrested a 15-year-old Fairfield Ludlowe High School student following a lengthy investigation of a veiled threat made to several classmates. Police said several students received a threatening text message from an unknown number. The investigation identified the suspect as a student of FLHS.

Officials said, "Police and school administrators have been in constant contact throughout the investigation and have complete confidence that the sole person responsible has been identified and arrested. There is no reason to believe any other person is responsible for these threats and there is no active threat to the public and school community."

The student was charged with Threatening 1st and Breach of Peace and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.