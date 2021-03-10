Family and friends of Waterbury murdered teen celebrate his birthday

Funeral arrangements for Angel Velez have not yet been completed. But his mother asks for continued prayers for her family, which includes daughters ages 11 and 5.

WATERBURY, Conn. — On Wednesday, just four days prior to his 15th birthday, a Waterbury high school student was stabbed to death by a man who many say did not know the teenager. But the family and friends of Angel Vazquez still help a birthday celebration Sunday.

His mother, Darlene Morales, had planned to surprise her son with a special birthday gift today.

"He didn’t know but the surprise was to go to Florida to visit my dad and we were going to leave early this morning," she said.

Instead, the Wilby High School sophomore is being mourned after he was stabbed to death outside this convenience store that he lives across the street from. And she said her son did not know 27-year-old Jeimy Cintron, who Waterbury police have charged with murder. He remains in custody, held on a $3 million bond.

"I’ve been hearing a lot about this guy from a lot of people that he was out here just bullying the kids like every day, " Morales said.

And others at the party say it was when Angel Velez decided to stand up to Cintron that the teen was stabbed in the left side of his chest.

"There is a video that the owner of the store has and it shows that before Angel went to the store he was out there picking on other kids," the victim's mother said. "He even slapped one of the kids in the head. So I guess he was just looking for a target and Angel was the one."

Cintron’s wife allegedly told police he suffers from bipolar disorder, multiple personality disorder, and schizophrenia and had just been released from the psychiatric ward at Waterbury Hospital on Monday.

"He didn’t deserve this," Morales said. "No child deserves this. No mother, no family, no friends, no neighbor, no one deserves this."

Cintron, who has no prior criminal history, is due back in court on November 2nd. And Angel’s family will be there every step of the way.

"We are fighting for justice for Angel," his mother said.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been completed. But his mother asks for continued prayers for her family, which includes daughters ages 11 and 5.

