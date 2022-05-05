Hartford family mourns loved-one through vigil

Javier Hernandez-Jiminian was shot near his store on Sunday night. He died from his injuries on Monday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — For the Hernandez- Jiminian family, Julian’s Grocery is more than just a store. It’s something to help remember Javier Hernandez-Jiminian, the father of three-year-old Julian, the store's namesake.

“Having this store showed me that he tried, he tried to be the best man that he could,” said Julian's mother, Julitza Garcia.

“I’m depressed. It’s very hard to even believe that this is happening,” said Garcia.

His friends and family along with “Mothers United Against Violence,” gathered outside of his special place to honor his life.

“He was such a good person. He was helpful. He loved everyone so much,” said Garcia.

They honored him with a message to end gun violence.

“We just want our city to be safe,” said Mothers United Against Violence president, Henritta Beckman.

Hartford has had 12 homicides already this year, leaving families like Javier’s to grieve.

“So many people loved him. So many people,” said Garcia.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call HPD

