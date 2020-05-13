Family of murdered Windsor mother and daughter launch fundraiser to clean house following, 'brutal attack'

The victims used to own a business and they lived in Windsor all of their life. They volunteered at the polls for elections and at the senior center.

WINDSOR, Conn. — Piece by piece clues are emerging into a mysterious double murder in Windsor. It’s a crime that has the whole community shocked and grieving.

The victims used to own a business and they lived in Windsor all of their life. They volunteered at the polls for elections, at the senior center, and at the fire department.

There were two crime scenes and three victims. The family was beloved by the Windsor community.

“Absolutely wonderful family. I wouldn’t even think in a million years that this would ever happen,” said Pamela Cosker of Windsor.

The nightmare unfolded at 5:42 AM Monday morning at 70 Clover Street. Two 17-year-old Windsor teens allegedly killed 78-year-old Sandra Marci and her daughter 55-year-old Marianne Marci Dzurenka. Marianne’s husband Charlie was the 3rd victim. He’s in critical condition.

“I am beyond sickened by this whole thing,” remarked Mayor Trinks.

The quiet suburban neighborhood is stunned.

Neighbor Jeffrey MacClintic said, “Loads of police cars and crime scene tape and I’m still trying to figure out what’s going on myself.” FOX61 was there to capture exclusive video of evidence bags being removed and storm drains being searched.

“It can’t hurt to check anywhere where something could have been discarded,” said Windsor Police Capt. Andrew Power.

It was quick police work. Within 24 hours two juveniles were charged with murder and assault and a second investigation launched at 68 Arrowbrook Road. It's just a four-minute drive from Clover Street.

“I can’t imagine at 17 harboring that kind of anger that would cause something like this,” said Mayor Trinks.

He knew the family well. Sandra owned Windsor Optical for many years in the center of town before the business closed and was replaced by a driving school.

“They really were a staple in the center of town. They built up the clientele and the reputation for being fair and honest,” said Trinks.

Sandra’s son Matt took to Facebook and said in part, “nothing can bring back my loved ones who were needlessly and brutally taken from us too soon. I only hope that they have reunited with my dad and are at peace in a better place.”

Pamela Cosker plays cards with Matt and knew the family well. She said she is in, “Absolute shock. Absolute shock, I talked to Matt that day and I just couldn’t even believe it. I couldn’t sleep I was horrified, it’s horrific.”

The mayor said they are, “Just such good people. Just such good, down-home people. The town loved the family and it’s on to its third generation with Sandi’s granddaughters in town.

The family has started a fundraiser on social media to help pay for funeral expenses and for professionally cleaning up the house from the brutal attack which they say is estimated to cost $20,000.