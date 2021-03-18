Family of 5 hit by car in Fairfield

Police say the driver was turning on to Black Rock Turnpike. Those who were injured suffered minor injuries.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — A family of five was struck by a car crossing Black Rock Turnpike and Stillson Road Thursday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a 911 call in the area of a report of a person struck by a car. The family consisted of a mother, grandmother, and three children all under the age of 12.

Officers say the driver was at a red light and had a GPS unit mounted which blocked her view. When the light turned green she turned onto the road, hitting her brakes but not in time.

The grandmother pushed one of the children out of the way, leaving him uninjured. The rest of the family was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police say they are expected to be treated and released from the hospital.

The driver from Danbury was given a verbal warning for having obstructed view by police.

Police also gave the family a verbal warning for crossing against the light or "reckless use of a highway."

