Family of slain East Haven mother speaks out

Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca's family created a small memorial behind the LoMonaco's Ristorante Italiano on West Main Street where she was found.

EAST HAVEN, Conn — The Body found behind a Branford restaurant has been identified. Police confirmed the remains are of Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca. The young mother had been missing since July 1st.

Her family created a small memorial behind the LoMonaco's Ristorante Italiano on West Main Street where she was found. Questions still remain in the investigation but all they are asking for is justice.

"She was a good person. She didn’t deserve this. She didn’t deserve to die this way. She didn’t deserve to be killed," said Lizzbeth's sister Yaneth Aleman.

The family and friends of Aleman-Popoca gathered to remember their loved one taken far too soon.

"I don’t feel alone," said her father Albino Aleman. "She was a good mother. She loved the baby. Always did her hair. She was sweet."

Lizzbeth, 27, leaves behind a seven-year-old daughter. The young girl has been staying with her family. They say she doesn’t know anything about what happened.

"We’re trying to find a way to have her stay with us," said Albino. "We want to try to find out as soon as possible."

Police say it was Lizzbeth’s daughter who first noticed her mother wasn’t home on July 1st. According to police, the girl called her father, Jonathan Jara, who rushed home from work to find most of Lizzbeth’s belongings left behind.

"I've been thinking about her every day, really, what she’s going through too, growing up without her mother," said Lizzbeth's neighbor Eunice Vergati.

Jonathan, Lizzbeth’s husband, worked in the kitchen at the LaMonaco’s in Branford. On Wednesday night, police say they found “disturbed dirt” behind a dumpster. There they found a shallow grave where Lizzbeth was discovered. They have not determined a cause of death.

The Restaurant was closed the week of Lizzbeth’s disappearance as they prepped for their reopening. Owner Vicenzo LaMonoco says Jara had a second job with a package shipping company and hadn’t shown up for work since they reopened on the 8th.

"This was not the way I wanted to find my daughter," said Albino. "This is not the way."

Authorities have not identified any persons of interest in Lizzbeth’s disappearance but are working on a warrant for an arrest. East Haven Police say the investigation is still extremely active and will have more information in the coming days.