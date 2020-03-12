Family of Vanessa Morales hopeful for her safe return

The one-year anniversary of the tragic events has stirred up raw emotions of a family still mourning.

ANSONIA, Conn. — It’s been one-year since Vanessa Morales, 2, went missing. Morales hasn’t been seen since her mother Christine Holloway, 43, was found murdered in her Ansonia home.

The one-year anniversary of the tragic events has stirred up raw emotions of a family still mourning the loss of Holloway and hoping for Morales' safe return.

"It’s all very surreal still. Every day we just hope Vanessa comes home," said Holloway's aunt Anna Rodonski.

Morales was last seen on December 2, 2019. Ansonia police had arrived at the home on Myrtle Avenue to do a welfare check when they found her missing and Holloway murdered.

"We would FaceTime every night during dinner or bath time. That was her day. They spent every minute of every day together," said Rodonski.

It was Holloway's dream to have a child of her own. The Southern Connecticut State University graduate and daycare associate loved children and her own bundle of joy with all her heart. Her family is heartbroken by the years’ worth of memories lost.

"That’s the perfect age for a child to grow and develop and talk and walk," said Rodonski. "She just started talking and walking so it’s a whole year missed."

Morales' family is still at a loss for where she could be. Morales has brown hair and brown eyes. Her family suspects that during this pandemic her face might be covered by a mask in public, but they say one trait will give her away.

"Her eyes are super sweet and super precious," said Rodonski. "Whoever has her that she’s safe and she has one that she’s eating some good food and then she is laughing. I just hope that they have the honesty and the awakening to just return her home to us because we miss her."

The Ansonia Police department and the FBI have received several tips from all over the country, but they have come up empty. Vanessa’s Father Jose Morales, 43, is believed to be the last person to have seen her. He is also standing trial for the murder of her mother.

"At some point, we’re going to speak to him again," said Lt. Patrick Lynch of Ansonia Police. "We're going to let the criminal case playout for the homicide of Christine and then we will get back to trying to get in touch with him."

Holloway’s mother has kept up a Christmas tree all year. They say they won’t take it down until Vanessa returns home.

"It’s so rough but we want to think everyone who is trying to find Vanessa and hopefully someday this is going to be a very good story," said Rodonski.