Family of Vernon motel owner killed in shooting rally for gun reform

They are continuing their fight for change to make sure no one else experiences the pain they felt after losing 30-year-old Zeshan Chaudhry.

VERNON, Conn. — The family of a hotel owner killed at a Vernon Motel 6 over a pool pass just two weeks ago is renewing their calls for justice. They rallied outside of the motel located on the Hartford Turnpike to call for accountability in the courts and gun reform.



The family is continuing their fight for change to make sure no one else experience the pain they felt after losing 30-year-old Zeshan Chaudhry.



Police arrested 31-year-old Alvin Waugh for murder, who officials said was staying at the hotel with his girlfriend.

“We want to go for the max sentencing without parole. This person—he does not deserve to be out. It’s not safe for anyone. The way he did it, the way he treated my brother, I do not want that to happen to anybody else,” Zeshan’s brother Adnan Chaudhry said.

Zeshan set to be married to fiancé Bisma Kahn in just a few months.

“He always encouraged me and he always told me whatever happens just don’t ever give up, always follow your dreams. He built all this for us and he’s no longer here with us,” Kahn said.

The family is also pushing for gun control measures.

The suspect allegedly built the gun used in the shooting, also known as a ghost gun.

“We had banned ghost guns. I was one of the cosponosrs of the bill which would make it illegal in the state of Connecticut to use a ghost gun,” Connecticut Senator Saud Anwar said. “The life will never come back but at least what we can do is know that there is a rule of law, there is a system where an individual who would murder someone like this would get actually the punishment that is appropriate for that purpose.”

Waugh faces charges including murder, use of a firearm and tampering with evidence, among others.

His bond was lowered from $5 million to $2 million, but Zeshan’s family is fighting to make sure it doesn’t drop any further.

“We can’t bring my brother back. Life is going to go on but it’s never going to be the same,” Adnan said.

Waugh is expected to appear in court at the end of the month.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.