Family of West Hartford hit and run victim speak out on tragic incident

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — It has been one week since a young man was left to die on the side of a road after he was hit by a car.

Police said a jogger found his body on Albany Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. on Friday. His body was on the ground for hours and the family told FOX61 that is what hurts them the most.

The body later identified as Isaac Alvarez, 19 of Hartford.

Issac worked at the McDonald's in West Hartford. According to McDonald's he worked the day before his body was found.

"Isaac’s coworkers describe him as a kind and good person. He was full of life and did everything for his children including working as many shifts as he could to provide and support them. He is greatly missed by all who knew him," said McDonald's in a statement.

Candles and pictures of Alvarez, a father of two, now sit on a grassy area, the spot where police said his body was found.

Family members said Alvarez was getting off of work from McDonald's around 11 p.m. Thursday when all of a sudden, he was hit by a car while on his skateboard and the car then drove off.

His father, Miguel Alvarez asked for changes from the town.

"The light is not good. The speed limit is 30 and you got people going about 60-70 miles an hour down this street - there’s no sidewalks," said Miguel Alvarez, father of Isaac Alvarez.

The thought of his body laying out in the cold for several hours has been the most heart wrenching to the family,

"Just throws there like he was nothing. Like he was an animal. He was more than that. He was a family man, taking care of his sons, a lot of people loved him, he made a lot of people laugh," added Miguel Alvarez.

Alvarez's mother was too emotional to speak on camera. She told FOX61 off camera cigarette marks, bruises and pieces of his skateboard were found on her son's body.

"None of us can sleep, none of us can eat and it won’t be the same until we get justice," said Alexze Baez, cousin of Isaac Alvarez.

Last Friday, police said they found a suspect vehicle and a person of interest. Since then, the case has remained under investigation.