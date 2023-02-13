Family using platform to raise awareness on domestic violence after death of daughter

Through the pain of losing their loved-one, Figueroa’s family are using their voices and platform to raise awareness about domestic violence.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — It’s been a little over four years since the death of 27-year-old Alice Figueroa of New Britain.

Her boyfriend, Benjamin Morales is charged with her murder.

Through the pain of losing their loved-one, Figueroa’s family are using their voices and platform to raise awareness about domestic violence.

The church is place of worship, house of prayer, and now for this church family a hopeful haven.

“Just to introduce ourselves and to let them know that there is someone here to listen to them because I know that it is a very hard topic,” said Sara Molina.

The topic of domestic violence. A topic they know all too well because their loved one Alice Figueroa was killed on Feb. 4, 2019.

“She was such an amazing person. Young mother, loving daughter. Everybody loved my sister,” said Michelle Alcantara.

Nearly 38% of Connecticut women and 34% of Connecticut men experience intimate partner domestic violence.

Through this open house every Monday at 73 Arch Street, they hope to help at least one person in need.

“We don’t want females to keep going through the same situation and families suffering for their loved ones. Kids without they mother, without a dad like my nephews are right now,” said Alcantara.

Her mother, Pastor Maria Reyes, says she’s always wanted to do this because she’s a survivor of domestic violence, but Alice’s murder sparked another flame inside of her in memory of her daughter she wants to help the domestic violence survivors.

While they open their church doors to those in need, they are also waiting on Morales next court date which is March 7th at the New Britain courthouse.

