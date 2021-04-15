Farmington man charged with giving minors alcohol at parties

After an investigation, police said they had identified no less than eight minors who were "impacted by the activities" that happened at the home

FARMINGTON, Conn. — A Farmington man is facing charges after police said he hosted multiple under-aged parties and provided alcohol to minors.

Police said 40-year-old David Olivo was hosting parties at his home with individuals under the age of 16.

During the parties, Olivo was reportedly providing alcohol and drugs to the minors, police said.

After an investigation, police said they had identified no less than eight minors who were "impacted by the activities" that happened at the home

Olivo was arrested and charged with 12 counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor and one count of Sexual Assault in the 4th Degree.

Olivo is currently being held on a $775,000 bond.

The Farmington Police Department is requesting if anyone has information related to parties occurring at Olivo’s residence or individuals who may have been victimized by events occurring at the residence to please contact Detective Sergeant Stephen Egan at 860-675-2414.

