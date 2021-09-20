Farmington officer seriously injured by fleeing suspects: Police

Injuries, however, are not life threatening

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Officials say a Farmington police officer was struck and seriously injured by suspects fleeing the scene early Monday morning.

Police said they were called to a report of a theft from a vehicle in the area of 1 Talcott Notch Road at around 12:50 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the suspect vehicle and tried to stop it. Police said the driver attempted to flee and struck a Farmington officer who had just got out of his cruiser.

Officials said the officer sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Francis Hospital by ambulance, where he will undergo surgery later Monday. The identity of the officer is not being released at this time.

Police said other officers chased the suspect vehicle a short distance and it crashed into the woods where the suspect or suspects ran away on foot. The vehicle was found to be stolen out of Middletown.

Officials said several K-9 teams searched the area for the suspects but no one turned up.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact the Farmington Police Department at 860-675-2400. Farmington PD Case # is 21-13367.

