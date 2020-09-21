Suspect in fatal Hartford shooting expected in court

24-year-old Jaqhawn Walters was remembered in a vigil held Sunday with the community saying his memory will never die

HARTFORD, Conn — A community is in mourning after a Hartford basketball player and college graduate was shot and killed Saturday afternoon.

The suspect in the shooting, 33-year-old Jason Stone of Hartford, is expected to be arraigned in Hartford Superior Court this morning.

The shooting happened Saturday where police said 24-year-old Jaqhawn Walters was shot and killed following an altercation with Stone. Walters was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 12:30 p.m.

According to police, Walters had called authorities minutes later to turn himself in.

Dispatchers had advised him to drive to the Hartford Police Department where he was taken into custody. Police found a gun in his vehicle they suspected was the weapon used in the shooting.



Police said it was seen through surveillance video footage at 3395 Main Street that "a brief physical encounter between the suspect and victim, followed by the shooting."

Police have charged Stone with one count of murder, he's being held on $1 million bond.

On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered to remember Walters.

Swarms of friends and loved ones gathered on Main Street and Rosemont, each mourning in their own way either by candlelight or showcasing their love in an ATV and motorcycle parade.

Walters was a 2018 graduate of Albertus Magnus College in New Haven, where he was a basketball star. According to a statement from the college, the standout forward scored 1,821 career points and 1,167 rebounds at Albertus and was a D3Hoops.com All-American, GNAC All-Tournament Team, and GNAC Player of the Year.

In a message to the Albertus Community, President Marc M. Camille, Ed.D., stated, “For those of us fortunate enough to know Jaqhawn, or “JQ” as he was affectionately known to so many, we remember his beaming smile and larger than life personality, bringing joy to everyone around him, whether it was on the basketball court, in the classroom, or in spaces across our campus.”

A prayer service in memory of Walters is being organized and is likely to take place on Tuesday. In the meantime, grief counseling is being made available to the Albertus Community.