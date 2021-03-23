'This was a simple misunderstanding' | Father of alleged kidnapped victims speaks out

Police arrested 18-year-old Cameron Snody in Connecticut Friday. He crossed state lines from New Hampshire with two girls in his car.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Police arrested 18-year-old Cameron Snody and charged him with alleged kidnapping.

Snody crossed state lines from New Hampshire with two girls in his car on Friday. Now, the girls who were in that car are now saying this was all a mistake.

Snody flew from Texas to New Hampshire to see 17-year-old Alexis White.

White said she and a 15-year-old friend wanted to go with Snody to go to New York City.

White's father, Jake White, said he called the police because his daughter was supposed to be at a friend's home when he learned they weren't there. He called the police and wanted an amber alert.

He now says, along with both girls, the whole thing was one big mistake and blames himself for being too overprotective.

"This was a simple misunderstanding," Jack White said. "I guess I haven't been so overprotective, she would have felt safe coming to me and saying 'look this is really important to me I want to meet this guy, let him come to our house so that you can meet him,' none of this would have happened."

Snody was set to appear in court in Connecticut Monday. New Hampshire State Police are only saying the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Jack White said if Snody is extradited back to New Hampshire he plans to go to court and speak on his behalf.

