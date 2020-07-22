Father of West Hartford teen found dead in West Virginia speaks out

Johnny Adams’ life was cut short in West Virginia when his body was found buried in a shallow grave in the woods on Saturday. Police say he went missing July 11

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A 14-year-old boy from West Hartford was found dead in West Virginia days after he was reported missing and according to the teen’s father, a family member could be responsible.

Johnny Adams’ life was cut short in West Virginia when his body was found buried in a shallow grave in the woods on Saturday. According to West Virginia police, the teen was found near the location he was reported missing on July 11th.

His father Angel Jacquez said he was disturbed when he found out his son was missing, but even more so when his family said Johnny left things behind in order.

“Everything was in order, the sleeping clothes were on the bed and the bed was made up, that was really strange because Johnny is not like that, Johnny will not walk out, Johnny will not run away,“ Jacquez said.

Since March, Johnny had been living in Augusta West Virginia, where his family thought he would be safer staying with relatives after school shut down due to COVID-19, but never did they think he would not return.

Angel said Johnny had just graduated from King Philip Middle School in West Hartford and was excited to send his son off to high-school where he planned to play football.

“It's difficult, a lot of emotion, a lot of sadness, a lot of crying. I try to remember the good times and there plenty of good times that we spent with him,” Jacquez said. “Happy kid, very happy, everybody loved him, he had a contagious smile, only a sick mind would hurt him”

West Virginia police said they have arrested a 16-year-old relative for burglary, but did not say if the individual is involved in the murder. Although they report they have a suspect in the case.

Angel said a mentally unstable family member could be responsible and if so, they are seeking fair justice.

“If it was a family member and he has mental issues, that has to be addressed as well as justice,” Jacquez said. “That’s double sad for us, not only is Johnny dead but also someone that could be the suspect, could be a person that is very close to Johnny, that is very disturbing and very sad.”