FBI: Multiple victims of alleged sexual enticement by former Hartford AAU basketball coach identified

Authorities said they also have a reason to believe additional alleged victims of Danny Lawhorn may be overseas.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Multiple alleged victims connected to former Hartford AAU basketball coach Danny Lawhorn have been identified and authorities have a reason to believe additional victims may be overseas, the FBI confirmed Friday.

Lawhorn, 30, is accused of using his position of authority in a local amateur basketball league to entice at least one 17-year-old girl into having sex. The alleged victim was a player in the American Athletic Union’s Bria Holmes Elite basketball league, for which Lawhorn coached.

On Friday, the FBI confirmed that multiple alleged victims have been identified by investigators, who said they have reason to believe additional victims may be overseas.

The FBI in New Haven made a plea Friday asking for the public’s help in identifying any other possible victims or witnesses.

“If you, your minor dependents or anyone you know has been victimized by Mr. Danny Lawhorn or has information relevant to this investigation, please contact the FBI,” FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ari Papadacos said on Friday.

BREAKING: @FBINewHaven has confirmed they have identified multiple alleged victims connected to former AAU Basketball coach Danny Lawhorn and that the alleged abuses go back years. They also have reason to believe additional victims may be overseas. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/nWxF8NJLu7 — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) October 22, 2021

A 16-page federal affidavit claims that Lawhorn allegedly texted the 17-year-old girl a voice message inviting her to his room. The teenager was an international student trying to get recruited and earn a college scholarship and was staying at Lawhorn’s home in Hartford while she played in the league.

“You wanna do me a real solid? Favor? Come stretch these legs out bro and massage this hamstring and groin. Please, if you can,” Lawhorn allegedly wrote, according to the federal affidavit.

Lawhorn then allegedly sexually assaulted the 17-year-old.

Two other victims have also since claimed that Lawhorn sexually assaulted them.

Hartford Police arrested Lawhorn on October 2 and charged him with enticement and attempted enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

Lawhorn is being held on $500,000 bail. In addition to the sex crimes, he is also charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl. If found guilty, he could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.