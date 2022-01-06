FBI offers reward for 'Route 91 Bandit', wanted for 11 bank robberies in New England

The robberies have been along the Interstate 91 corridor in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a man suspected of carrying out nearly a dozen bank robberies.

The robberies have taken place along the Interstate 91 corridor in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.

The FBI said the man, dubbed the "Route 91 Bandit", is believed to be between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 tall, with blue eyes and light hair.

He has threatened to use a gun and is considered armed and dangerous. The robberies span from Sept. 9 until Jan. 27. In Connecticut, he's hit areas in Enfield, East Windsor, Somers and Avon.

Officials said in at least six of the robberies, he's attempted to enter the vault.

Anyone with information on these robberies or this subject is asked to call the FBI at 1-857-386-2000 or go to tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.