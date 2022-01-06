x
Crime

FBI offers reward for 'Route 91 Bandit', wanted for 11 bank robberies in New England

The robberies have been along the Interstate 91 corridor in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.
Credit: AP
In this January 6, 2022 bank surveillance photograph provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a suspect in the robbery is seen at a KeyBank branch in East Windsor, Conn. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the man suspected of carrying out nearly a dozen bank robberies along the Interstate 91 corridor in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. (Federal Bureau of Investigation photo via AP)

HARTFORD, Conn. — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a man suspected of carrying out nearly a dozen bank robberies.

The robberies have taken place along the Interstate 91 corridor in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.

The FBI said the man, dubbed the "Route 91 Bandit", is believed to be between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 tall, with blue eyes and light hair. 

He has threatened to use a gun and is considered armed and dangerous. The robberies span from Sept. 9 until Jan. 27. In Connecticut, he's hit areas in Enfield, East Windsor, Somers and Avon

Officials said in at least six of the robberies, he's attempted to enter the vault. 

Anyone with information on these robberies or this subject is asked to call the FBI at 1-857-386-2000 or go to tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

