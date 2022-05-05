4 face federal charges after trafficking cocaine to Connecticut through mail

All four individuals were indicted with cocaine distribution charges, officials said.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Three Connecticut residents and one woman from Puerto Rico are facing federal charges for trafficking cocaine through the mail.

FBI investigations revealed that Jean Mangual-Castro, 34, of West Haven was orchestrating cocaine shipments through the U.S. mail, according to officials.

Officials also stated that Maria Alejandra Perez Torres, 21, would send the cocaine from Puerto Rico to West Haven, and at least one of the packages was delivered to the West Haven home of Mangual's mother, Enid Castro, 52.

Jashon Spearman, 34, of New Haven would then obtain the cocaine from Mangual-Castro and distribute it.

Investigators seized one package and found two kilograms of cocaine, a Rolex watch, jewelry, and about 2.900 in cash. A seizure at a different location found about three kilograms of cocaine that was mailed from Puerto Rico and was being sent to Mangual-Castro.

All four individuals were indicted with cocaine distribution charges. Mangual-Castro has been detained since December 2021, Spearman has been detained since February 2022, and Castro and Perez Torres were both arrested in April 2022.

Spearman has also recently been charged with seven others in a related narcotics distribution case.

