Hartford AAU coach facing sexual abuse charges must stay in prison regardless of bond status: Judge

The judge also ruled that Lawhorn is a flight risk.
HARTFORD, Conn — A federal judge has ruled that a former Connecticut AAU coach accused of sexually abusing players must stay in prison, even if he makes his $500,000 bond on state sexual assault charges.

Former pro basketball player Danny Lawhorn, 30, of Hartford, also faces federal child enticement charges. They're related to the alleged sexual assault of three girls who played for the Bria Holmes Elite program.

U.S. District Judge Robert A. Richardson on Monday granted prosecutors motion for pretrial detention.

The judge ruled that Lawhorn is a flight risk. Lawhorn has played professionally in Europe.

A 16-page federal affidavit claims Lawhorn texted a 17-year-old international student, inviting her into his room while she was staying in his home, and he allegedly sexually assaulted the teen.

The FBI in New Haven made a plea Friday, asking the public to help in identifying any other possible victims or witnesses.

Lawhorn was arrested on Oct. 2 and Hartford Police charged him with enticement and attempted enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

If you are a victim or know someone who is, you can call 202-503-5593 or go to FBI.gov/dannylanhorn to fill out an online form.

The Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence is also standing by to offer support in both English and Spanish with 24/7 state hotlines. 1-888-999-5545 and 1-888-568-8332.

