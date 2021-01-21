x
Feds no longer seeking death penalty in triple killing

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Federal prosecutors are no longer seeking the death penalty for a Connecticut drug dealer convicted for his role in the killings of three people who were beaten to death in a turf dispute over crack cocaine sales. 

The U.S. attorney’s office notified Azibo Aquart’s lawyer about its decision late last month, according to a court document filed Tuesday.

A spokesperson for federal prosecutors had no immediate comment Thursday. Aquart was sentenced to death in 2012 for the 2005 killings in Bridgeport, but the sentence was overturned by a federal appeals court. He now faces up to life in prison for the slayings. Aquart’s lawyer had no comment. 

