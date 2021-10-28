Convicted felon arrested for violating protective order, shooting man at ex-girlfriend's house: police

The Newington man was arrested at Hartford Superior Court on Thursday after his court appearance for an unrelated case.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — A Newington man is facing charges for allegedly shooting and seriously injuring a man while violating a restraining order earlier this month, police said.

Jason Jamaal Haynes was arrested at Hartford Superior Court on Thursday after his court appearance for an unrelated case, according to police.

Police said the arrest warrant alleges Haynes entered an ex-girlfriend's home on Oct. 10 and struck the woman and a man in the head with a firearm. Haynes then allegedly shot the man, who police said sustained a life-altering injury.

Police said Haynes is a convicted felon who is not allowed to possess a firearm, and there was also an active restraining order in place at the time of the incident.

Three children were in the home at the time of the incident. They were not injured.

Haynes was charged with the following:

Assault in the First Degree

Assault in the Second Degree with a Firearm

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Home Invasion

Violating a Restraining Order

3 Counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor

Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm

Bond has been set to $975,000 . Haynes will appear in New Britain Superior Court on Friday.

