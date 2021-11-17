Man breaks into female college student's home in Hamden | Police

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect delivers food ordered from delivery apps, and he targeted houses where he had made deliveries to women.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police arrested a 24-year-old man accused of attempting to break into a female college student's home, then breaking into another college student's residence, and also engaging police in pursuit late Tuesday evening.

Police said at around 11:30 p.m., police were called to a Quinnipiac University-owned home on Kimberly Road on a report of an attempted burglary. A college student told police she saw someone try to break into the home through a window. The suspect ran off after the student shined a flashlight at the window.

A short time later, police were called to West Woods Road, a home not affiliated with QU, for a similar complaint. This time, a college student reported that the suspect entered the unsecured back door while she was sleeping. She woke up to see the person standing at the end of the bed. The suspect ran when she started to yell.

Police said no one was injured in either incident.

Police found the suspect's car in the neighborhood and tried to stop him. Connecticut State Police helped find and apprehend him on Interstate-84 near Exit 16.

Police identified the suspect as Adiel Viana-Ribeiro, 24, of Bridgeport. He received multiple charges including burglary, attempted burglary, criminal mischief, larceny, and engaging police in pursuit. Bond was set to $50,000.

Quinnipiac University released a statement regarding the incidents:

"Quinnipiac Public Safety officers perform regular checks of all university-owned properties to maintain the safety of our student community. We appreciate the quick actions of our students who immediately called Public Safety when they heard a noise outside their home; our officers responded immediately and coordinated with Hamden police and Connecticut State Police, who led an investigation and shortly after apprehended the suspect. We have also reminded everyone in our university community to practice good safety habits by always securing their residence, regardless of whether they are home or away, including locking windows and doors and keeping dark areas around their home well-lit during the evening."

A preliminary investigation revealed that Viana-Ribeiro delivers food ordered from delivery apps, and he targets houses where he made deliveries to women.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.