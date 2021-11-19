Multiple stolen firearms found in Newfield Street home, suspect in custody: Middletown police

Police said the 49-year-old man was suspected of stealing multiple firearms from another home in town.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Police and SWAT found multiple stolen firearms in a Middletown home Friday afternoon, and the man in that home is now in custody.

Police said Matthew Springman, 49, was suspected of stealing multiple firearms from another home in town.

Officers, SWAT, police negotiators, and detectives responded to a home on the 100 block of Newfield Street to execute a search and seizure warrant in relation to an ongoing investigation into firearm thefts.

Police blocked off Newfield Street until Springman left his home and peacefully surrendered to police, officials said. The roadway has since been reopened. Police stayed on scene to complete their search of the home.

Springman was taken into custody on two outstanding re-arrest warrants for Failure to Appear.

This investigation remains active, and police expect to issue additional charges.

